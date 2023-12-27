KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Upper East Tennessee Housing Development Agency’s (UETHDA) Outreach RV will be making stops across the region to assist those who need help paying their energy bills.

For those who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a payment is sent directly to the recipient’s utility company.

Priority is given to the disabled, elderly, households with young children, veterans, large households, and those with low income, according to UETHDA.

The organization’s Outreach RV will be at the following locations:

Wednesday, Jan 3, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Mountain City, Mountain Electric, 604 Church Street

Monday, Jan 8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Johnson City, Bright Ridge, 2600 Boones Creek Road

Wednesday, Jan 10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Roan Mountain, Mountain Electric, 8477 US-19E

Tuesday, Jan 16, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Kingsport, Hope Helps, 4540 W Stone Drive

Tuesday, Jan 16, 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Church Hill, Church Hill Medical Mission Clinic, 401 Richmond Street

Thursday, Jan 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Johnson City, Good Samaritan, 100 N Roan Street

Monday, Jan 22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Piney Flats, Good Samaritan, 331 Industrial Park

Thursday, Jan 25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Mt Carmel, Hawkins County Gas, 447 Main Street

Thursday, Jan 31, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Rogersville, Shepards Center, 306 Main Street

Payments can take up to 90 days to be applied.