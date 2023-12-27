KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Upper East Tennessee Housing Development Agency’s (UETHDA) Outreach RV will be making stops across the region to assist those who need help paying their energy bills.
For those who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a payment is sent directly to the recipient’s utility company.
Priority is given to the disabled, elderly, households with young children, veterans, large households, and those with low income, according to UETHDA.
The organization’s Outreach RV will be at the following locations:
- Wednesday, Jan 3, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Mountain City, Mountain Electric, 604 Church Street
- Monday, Jan 8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Johnson City, Bright Ridge, 2600 Boones Creek Road
- Wednesday, Jan 10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Roan Mountain, Mountain Electric, 8477 US-19E
- Tuesday, Jan 16, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Kingsport, Hope Helps, 4540 W Stone Drive
- Tuesday, Jan 16, 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Church Hill, Church Hill Medical Mission Clinic, 401 Richmond Street
- Thursday, Jan 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Johnson City, Good Samaritan, 100 N Roan Street
- Monday, Jan 22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Piney Flats, Good Samaritan, 331 Industrial Park
- Thursday, Jan 25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Mt Carmel, Hawkins County Gas, 447 Main Street
- Thursday, Jan 31, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Rogersville, Shepards Center, 306 Main Street
Payments can take up to 90 days to be applied.