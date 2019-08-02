UPDATE: Former Mountain States VP dies following car crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – A former Mountain State Health Alliance vice president has died.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office confirms that Dr. Samuel Hughes Melton, 52 of Bristol, died on Friday following a car crash in Augusta County, Virginia on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old woman was also killed in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: Former Mountain States VP ‘may have suffered a medical emergency’ in crash that killed Virginia 18-year-old

Melton was Virginia’s Commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and previously served as a vice president for Mountain States.

Northam’s office issued this statement Friday: