LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 7

UCSD Sergeant prevents I-26 wrong-way incident

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn (WJHL) – Less than two weeks after an Army Specialist and his infant son were hit by a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 26 in Unicoi County, the Unicoi County Sheriff said another tragedy was stopped before it could cause a similar fatal end.

In a Facebook post, Unicoi County Sheriff Michael Hensley commended the actions of UCSD Sergeant Jacob Marshal on I-26 Sunday night.

In his post, Hensley said Marshal spotted a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on I-26.

“He quickly took chase and was able to get the vehicle stopped,” Hensley posted.

According to Hensley, the driver was impaired, in possession of drugs and a firearm. The suspect was taken to the Unicoi County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss