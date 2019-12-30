UCSD Sergeant prevents I-26 wrong-way incident

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn (WJHL) – Less than two weeks after an Army Specialist and his infant son were hit by a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 26 in Unicoi County, the Unicoi County Sheriff said another tragedy was stopped before it could cause a similar fatal end.

In a Facebook post, Unicoi County Sheriff Michael Hensley commended the actions of UCSD Sergeant Jacob Marshal on I-26 Sunday night.

In his post, Hensley said Marshal spotted a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on I-26.

“He quickly took chase and was able to get the vehicle stopped,” Hensley posted.

According to Hensley, the driver was impaired, in possession of drugs and a firearm. The suspect was taken to the Unicoi County Jail.