ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- A group of Unicoi County High School (UCHS) students is one step closer to becoming emergency medical responders.

All of the students in this year’s Emergency Medical Responder class at UCHS not only finished but passed their practical assessments Tuesday.

It’s a crucial step toward getting their full certificates, which allows them to serve in a first-response role.

“An Emergency Medical Responder is a first response only role, meaning they do not transport patients; however, if the patient is critical enough, the EMTs or paramedics may have the EMR ride with them for an extra set of hands or drive so their partner can be in the back with the lead provider,” said Unicoi Co. EMS Lieutenant Patrick Kelley, who teaches the class. “Their whole job as an EMR is to arrive on the scene quickly and stabilize the patient(s) and start the medical care for that incident before the transport crew made up of two EMTs or [an] EMT and a paramedic, arrive on the scene to provide higher levels of care and transport the patient to the closest appropriate facility.”

It comes at a critical time in the industry as emergency medical services are experiencing extreme staffing shortages.

“A lot of the students in the Health Sciences class at UCHS use the EMR portion as a step to help them get practice in medicine early, and jump start on whatever field of medicine they choose to pursue,” said Kelley.

The students have to pass the National Registry of EMTs Emergency Medical Responder cognitive exam next.