BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) stopped by Bristol and Abingdon on Wednesday as a part of a four-day visit through the Southwest and Southside areas of the state.

At 9:30 a.m., Warner participated in a downtown walk in Bristol, Virginia while touring new small business leaders. The senator provided economic updates from Washington and spoke about his efforts to support local motorsports facilities, like Bristol Motor Speedway.

Warner then will stop by Abingdon at 11:15 a.m. to tour Wize Solutions, an Information Technology (IT) services company that creates sustainable employment opportunities for IT professionals in the area.

Warner plans to meet with community members in Abingdon to discuss efforts to increase worker training to establish Southwest Virginia as a hub for 21st-century technology jobs.