U.S. Rep. Phil Roe reflects on visit to Rio Grande Valley Sector

WASHINGTON D.C. – Friday, Reps. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.), Michael Burgess, M.D. (R-Texas), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.), Neal Dunn, M.D. (R-Fla.), Brad Wenstrup, D.P.M. (R-Ohio), Buddy Carter (R-Ga.), and Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) visited the Rio Grande Valley Sector with senior medical officials from the Department of Homeland Security. The trip had a special emphasis on medical screenings for migrants who have crossed the border.

Dr. Phil Roe issued the following statement after the trip.

“Every Member of Congress needs to see the situation at our southern border with their own eyes,”said Rep. Roe. “It is obvious there is a humanitarian crisis. It is also obvious that flawed immigration policies are at the heart of the problem. The money Congress provided last week is desperately needed and will do much good to continue improving the health care that migrants are receiving. However, it is apparent we need to change the laws because the wave of immigrants is not ceasing. I was glad to see first-hand how much time and effort is being put into providing health care to migrants. We have great DHS personnel addressing this humanitarian crisis at our southern border. I want to thank them for their hard work, and I will continue to support their mission to keep our country safe and secure.”