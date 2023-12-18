JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced Monday that it has decided to relocate its main office in Johnson City, currently at 530 East Main Street.

A release from the USPS said the decision to relocate retail services from the Main Street post office was made following a 30-day community input period, where residents were invited to provide feedback on the relocation.

The Main Street Post Office has been around for nearly 50 years. It is leased to the Postal Service by the City of Johnson City. That lease was set to expire this year.

The USPS said operations at the Main Street location will remain the same until the new main office is in operation. A location for the new post office was not provided.

The USPS said it understands the relocation makes an impact on the Johnson City community: