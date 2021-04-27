U.S. News ranks 4 Tri-Cities schools in Top 30 high schools in Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four Northeast Tennessee high schools have ranked among the Top 30 in the state, according to rankings from the U.S. News & World Report.

University School in Johnson City ranked 11th among Tennessee high schools, according to the report. University School received a scorecard total of 95.93 and was ranked the top school in both Washington County and the Johnson City metro area.

For reference, U.S. News ranked University School as the 727th high school in the country.

Science Hill High School ranked 20th in the state with a graduation rate of 92 percent and a college readiness score of 26.8.

Dobyns-Bennett High School was right behind at number 21 with a 94 percent graduation rate and a college readiness score of 33.6.

U.S. News ranked Greeneville High School as 27th in Tennessee. The report said GHS had a graduation rate of 97 percent and a college readiness score of 25.

To view the entire ranking of Tennessee high schools by U.S. News & World Report, click here.