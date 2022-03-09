CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — The United States Navy, typically known for its combat efforts in the face of war, will deliver a different kind of mission.

According to a release from the U.S. Fleet Forces, the United States Navy is set to hold a musical concert at Ridgeview Middle School on March 14.

Guests can expect to see a wide range of music and marches under the direction of musical representative Lt. Joel Davidson.

(PHOTO: U.S. Navy / Stephen Hassay)

(PHOTO: U.S. Navy / Jordan R. Bair)

(PHOTO: U.S. Navy)

(PHOTO: U.S. Navy)

(PHOTO: U.S. Navy)

Admission will be free of charge and open to the public. The event is set to begin at 7 P.M.

For more information on the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, visit www.public.navy.mil/usff/band.