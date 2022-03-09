CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — The United States Navy, typically known for its combat efforts in the face of war, will deliver a different kind of mission.
According to a release from the U.S. Fleet Forces, the United States Navy is set to hold a musical concert at Ridgeview Middle School on March 14.
Guests can expect to see a wide range of music and marches under the direction of musical representative Lt. Joel Davidson.
Admission will be free of charge and open to the public. The event is set to begin at 7 P.M.
For more information on the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, visit www.public.navy.mil/usff/band.