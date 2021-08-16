U.S. Navy Fireman, Johnson City native killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried in hometown Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A United States Navy Fireman killed at Pearl Harbor during the December 7, 1941 attack will be returned home Friday.

According to a release from the Navy Personnel Command Public Affairs, Fireman 1st Class Paul Edd Saylor will be buried in Johnson City on Friday, August 20.

Saylor was assigned to the USS Oklahoma BB-37, according to the release. He was one of the 429 crewmen killed when the ship capsized during the attack.

Saylor was 21 at the time of his death. He was born in Emmert, Tennessee on February 25, 1920, but his Navy biography states Johnson City was his hometown.

Saylor received the following awards and decorations for his service:

Purple Heart Medal

Good Conduct Medal

American Defense Service Medal (with Fleet Clasp)

American Campaign Medal

Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal (with Bronze Star)

World War II Victory Medal

The Navy Personnel Command Public Affairs Office reports that as of July 22, 346 sailors from the USS Oklahoma have been positively identified.

A FAQ sheet provided in the release states that the Navy pays for “funeral expenses, family travel and lodging for up to three blood family members.” Those costs include a sailor’s casket, transportation of remains and other funeral home expenses. Full funeral honors are also provided.

You can read the full FAQ sheet below: