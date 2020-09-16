U.S. Marshals, Tazewell Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for rape suspect

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service are searching for a registered sex offender wanted for rape by force.

According to a post from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are looking for Rolan Joseph Jackson, Sr. for the rape charge and probation violation in Mercer County, West Virginia.

Jackson, 33, is also a registered sex offender in West Virginia, according to the post.

The U.S. Marshals Service told News Channel 11 on Wednesday morning that they are still actively searching for Jackson.

Jackson is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing roughly 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Jackson’s whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement or call the sheriff’s office at 276-988-5966.

Residents are warned to use caution and to not approach Jackson.