U.S. Marshals Service warns SW Virginia of phone scam that impersonates Deputy U.S. Marshals

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJHL) — The U.S. Marshals Service has received multiple reports of a phone scam directed at citizens of Southwest Virginia in which the scammer impersonates a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, the scammer tells those on the line that they are in trouble with either the IRS or court system and money must be paid to avoid being arrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service has said they do not engage in this type of soliciting and that these calls are not legitimate.

Anyone who has received such a call is encouraged to email USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov with information regarding the date and time of the call, as well as any names of people involved and words used.