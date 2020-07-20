U.S. Forest Service: Investigation underway after hundreds of tires dumped in 2 areas of Cherokee National Forest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States Forest Service is investigating after hundreds of tires were illegally dumped in Washington County, Tennessee.

According to a release from the USFS, the dumpings occurred in the Cherokee National Forest in two areas of the Unaka Ranger District.

The release says approximately 300-500 tires were dumped at each site.

Each of the sites are about a quarter to one-half acre in size and are located on Horse Cove Gap and Ramsey Creek Road south of Johnson City.

USFS reminds residents that dumping on national forest land is a Class B Misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for an organization or imprisonment for no more than six months.

If you have any information about the dump sites or see anyone dumping tires or other debris, you are encouraged to call the Unaka Ranger District at 423-638-4109.