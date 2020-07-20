U.S. Forest Service: Crews battling 5-acre forest fire near Watauga Lake

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are currently attempting to control a five-acre forest fire near Watauga Lake, according to the National Forest Service.

Drew Mickolay of the National Forest Service told News Channel 11 Monday morning that the fire is approximately five acres in size. Those in the area are not likely to see much smoke, if any, from it.

Mickolay said that while rain Sunday helped, crews continue to try to put in out.

As of 11:30 a.m., the crews include groups from the Cherokee National Forest and the North Carolina Forest Service, as well as a contracted helicopter.

Right now, they are not planning to send anymore crews to combat the fire.

The fire was first detected on Saturday.