U.S. Forest Service: 400-acre wildfire on Holston Mountain 50% contained Friday morning

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A wildfire that started when a stolen volunteer firefighter’s truck was burned has grown to 400 acres as of Friday morning.

According to U.S. Forest Service Public Information Officer Cathy Keeler, the fire on Holston Mountain is 50% contained as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Keeler said the forest service is referring to the fire as the “Big Arm Fire” due to its proximity to Big Arm Road and Big Arm Branch Road.

50 personnel are working to contain the fire, along with two helicopters and two bulldozers. Keeler told News Channel 11 that no personnel had been injured while fighting the fire.

Friday’s predicted precipitation should assist personnel battling the fire, according to Keeler.

The fire started after a stolen truck belonging to a volunteer firefighter was set on fire in the Holston Mountain area Wednesday.