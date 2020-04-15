Congressional candidate launches 48-hour COVID-19 fundraiser, begins Wednesday, April 15 at noon

Blair Walsingham is launching “Survive Together, Thrive Together” fundraiser drive, Wednesday, April 15 at noon.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One woman running for Congress is hoping to add some relief to Tennesseans who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Blair Walsingham [Wall-Zing-Ham] is launching “Survive Together, Thrive Together” fundraiser drive, Wednesday, April 15 at noon.

The U.S. congressional candidate has partnered with the Tri-Cities Mutual Aid Network (TCMAN) to launch the 48-hour online fundraiser.

The goal is to provide 500 meals to individuals and families, without any questions asked.

The campaign has also selected a donor who plans to match one-for-one, up to $2,000 within the fundraising period within the next 48 hours, which begins at noon Wednesday.

The reason behind this is because many people need aid now, so Walsingham and TCMAN hope community contributions can accumulate quickly.

Blair Walsingham said, “There’s no wait, there’s no means testing. It’s if you need help, they’re going to give it to you. We felt this was great one to get aid to people quickly, who need it now, who can’t wait another week or two to get a stimulus check.”

“We really just want to remind people that they’re not alone in this, that they do have a community,” Walsingham said.

To donate, you can head to tcman.org.

Blair Walsingham running for congressman Phil Roe’s seat in Tennessee’s first district.

When asked why she was running for congress, Walsingham told Pheben Kassahun in an interview Tuesday evening, she is a concerned mother, a concerned landowner and concerned small business owner.

The Hawkins County native is running on a Democratic ticket but has a strong Republican background.

“All these things that the typical American is dealing with right now is largely being ignored or unrelatable to the current politicians,” the congressional candidate said.

Walsingham said she wants to address the poverty issue.

“I don’t think Tennessee is the best it can be right now. I think it can be better,” Walsingham said.

