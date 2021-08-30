U.S. Army soldier surprises mother at local elementary school

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Lincoln Elementary School’s Jenifer Johnston walked through the front doors on August 4, she was expecting to spend the day surrounded by her students and colleagues, but there was one face she wasn’t expecting to see — her son’s.

Surprised at Lincoln today! Ms. Johnston didn’t know her son was home yet. @KCS_Lincoln @KCS_District pic.twitter.com/rHARPlN4Fi — Lincoln Elementary (@KCS_Lincoln) August 4, 2021

U.S. Army Pvt. Sandler Johnston worked with staff to arrange a surprise visit for his mother, who works as an instructional assistant at the elementary school.

The Dobyns-Bennett alumnus recently finished his combat medical training and knew the perfect way to celebrate: putting a smile on his mother’s face.

After the joyful shrieks, hugs and tears, Pvt. Johnston stuck around to share his army journey with students.