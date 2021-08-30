U.S. Army soldier surprises mother at local elementary school

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Lincoln Elementary School’s Jenifer Johnston walked through the front doors on August 4, she was expecting to spend the day surrounded by her students and colleagues, but there was one face she wasn’t expecting to see — her son’s.

U.S. Army Pvt. Sandler Johnston worked with staff to arrange a surprise visit for his mother, who works as an instructional assistant at the elementary school.

The Dobyns-Bennett alumnus recently finished his combat medical training and knew the perfect way to celebrate: putting a smile on his mother’s face.

TDOT: No lane closures for Labor Day weekend travel

After the joyful shrieks, hugs and tears, Pvt. Johnston stuck around to share his army journey with students.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss