JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three Jonesborough girls got a big surprise at their elementary school last week.

Ashley Scott sent News Channel 11 the video above.

In it, U.S. Army Sergeant Alexander Scott surprises his daughters at Lamar Elementary following his 10-month deployment.

Ashley told News Channel 11 he was able to surprise three of his daughters at the school on January 21.