JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants are performing in Tennessee, Arkansas and Virginia this month.

One of the stops in the Volunteer state includes Johnson City.

The group will be at the Martin Center for the Arts at ETSU on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is free to attend.

Flight Commander Captain David Regner sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the concert.