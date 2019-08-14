U-Haul truck crashes into Goodwill on S. Roan in Johnson City









UPDATE 5:05 p.m. – A fire chief told News Channel 11 that no injuries were reported after a U-Haul truck crashed into the Goodwill on South Roan in Johnson City Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson City Fire Chief James Stables added that the store will be closed “for a while” in order to repair the building.

Stay with WJHL as we continue to follow this developing story.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene where a U-Haul truck has reportedly crashed into a Goodwill building.

That crash happened at the Goodwill on South Roan Street in Johnson City.

