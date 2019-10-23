U-Haul planning to occupy portion of former Kmart in Bristol, TN

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A massive self-storage facility could soon be coming to the former Kmart property in Bristol, Tennessee.

City officials tell News Channel 11 that the planning commission approved a special use permit for the property on West State Street.

U-Haul has plans to turn a portion of the vacant building into an indoor and outdoor self-storage and truck rental.

Pinnacle developer Steve Johnson purchased the property earlier this year. So far, no other plans for the building have been announced.