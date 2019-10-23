U-Haul planning to occupy portion of former Kmart in Bristol, TN

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A massive self-storage facility could soon be coming to the former Kmart property in Bristol, Tennessee.

City officials tell News Channel 11 that the planning commission approved a special use permit for the property on West State Street.

U-Haul has plans to turn a portion of the vacant building into an indoor and outdoor self-storage and truck rental.

Pinnacle developer Steve Johnson purchased the property earlier this year. So far, no other plans for the building have been announced.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss