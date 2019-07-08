Tyler Lane Captures ETA Golf Championship

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) Tyler Lane was dominant all weekend long during the East Tennessee Amateur Golf Championship, so it was no surprise when he captured the title once again Sunday afternoon at the Elizabethton Golf Course.

He shot a 67 in the first round, firing back with a 65 in the second and then wrapping up the tournament with a 69. Even though he was stellar on the course, he gives credit to the officials who ran the tournament.

“It’s hard to put into words, this is such a special tournament ran by special people, feel very honored and blessed to won it again, it’s not easy to win, there’s a lot of great players and I just couldn’t be happier,” Lane said.

Despite the solid scores, Lane also added it took time to get into his groove.

“I never got off to a good start on any of the days, today for the first time, I think I hit a tree off one and got a bogey and Lawrence made birdie, so they put pressure on me and I never felt comfortable till I got to the back nine.”