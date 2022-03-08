JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A teen activist born and raised in Johnson City continues to accomplish great things at such a young age.

14-year-old Tybre Faw, a student at Liberty Bell Middle School in Johnson City, once again made the trip to Selma, Alabama to march in the annual remembrance of ‘Bloody Sunday’.

This year marked the 57th anniversary of the day.

Every year, politicians, community members, and activists gather to walk the Edmund Pettus Bridge to look back on the anniversary.

It’s something Faw first did years ago. On his first trip to Selma, he met his idol, U.S. Representative John Lewis. From that point on, the rest was history.

Rep. Lewis and Faw created an unbreakable bond, forming a friendship between a Civil Rights icon and a young activist still making a name for himself in this world.

However, this year was far different from that first trip. This was the first in-person march without Lewis since his passing.

While it was hard to be there without his dear friend, Faw was given a great honor for the 2022 march. Faw spoke alongside lawmakers and other notable leaders addressing those in attendance at the march prior to it starting.

It’s something he’ll remember forever, but in his speech, he made sure to mention the man he’ll never forget.

“John Lewis fought for us throughout his life on this very bridge. He was my hero and my friend. Let’s continue to honor him and get in good trouble,” said Faw.

Along with speaking on the legacy, Lewis left behind, Tybre also paid respects at the grave of his late idol, Rep. John Lewis.