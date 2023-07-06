Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a press release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman was found dead after a boating accident on Wednesday night, officials report.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), officers responded to a missing boater call around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The TWRA reported an investigation determined a woman boater left a group of friends on Wednesday night and didn’t return home.

On Thursday, a partially submerged boat that impacted a shoreline was found near Point 20 on the lake, stated the report.

TWRA Officers deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle to locate the woman, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident brings the total number of boating-related fatalities in Tennessee for 2023 to 15, according to the TWRA.

Washington County Rescue and Kingsport Lifesaving Crew assisted in search and recovery operations.

The accident remains under investigation.