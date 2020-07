KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two wildlife officers helped out a family of ducks in Kingsport, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The TWRA tweeted Tuesday saying two wildlife officers had rescued mallard ducklings from a storm drain in Kingsport.

DUCKLINGS IN A DRAIN!

Officer Justin Pinkston and Sergeant David Carpenter rescued several mallard ducklings from a storm drain in Kingsport last evening. The mother hen sends her gratitude!#tnwildlife #waterfowl #wildlifeheroes #wildlifeofficer #gamewarden pic.twitter.com/Wf9n5JACYj — TWRA (@tnwildlife) July 14, 2020

In photos, you can see the ducklings being lifted out of the drain and returned to their mother.