TWRA: Virginia man dead following boating incident on Cherokee Lake

MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating the drowning death of a 71-year-old Virginia man following a boating accident on Cherokee Lake Saturday.

According to a TWRA release, about 2:45 p.m., Edward McMillan of Gate City was fishing with a boy on a boat near the Quarryville boat ramp in Hawkins County.

Witnesses told the TWRA that the vessel was about 60 yards from the bank when it overturned, sending both McMillan and the juvenile into the water.

According to the release, the boy was able to pull McMillan to shore, but he did not survive.

The TWRA stated neither person was wearing personal flotation devices.

Hawkins County EMS, Rescue Squad and Sheriff’s Office all assisted the TWRA with the incident.