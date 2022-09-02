TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Labor Day Weekend is almost here and many will be hitting the water for one last time for the summer. Before everyone heads out, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking people to practice safe boating.

According to the TWRA, boating deaths statewide in Tennessee in 2022 have already surpassed 2021 numbers. 22 deaths were reported in 2021 and 24 deaths have already been reported in 2022.

Numbers have not surpassed 2020 numbers, which proved to be a particularly deadly year with more than 30 boating-related deaths according to the TWRA.

Matthew Cameron with the TWRA said they’re not sure why deaths were up this year, but he said statistically speaking alcohol is the leading contributing factor to fatal boating accidents.

While it is legal to consume alcohol while on the water for those 21 and older, the operator of the boat must be sober. Boat operators who are caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can face Boating Under the Influence (BUI) charges.

Cameron also advises wearing a life jacket.

“You know, a lot of folks say, ‘Well, I’m a good swimmer’ or ‘I’m healthy, I’m young, I’m stronger, whatever,'” said Cameron, “We pull young healthy people off the bottom of the lake all the time because what happens is you’re in the middle of the waterway, get thrown out of a boat or you fall out or something that causes you to be underwater unexpectedly…. you get separated from your boat… it’s a long way to try to swim across the lake. I don’t care how good of shape you are, [if] you’re not a swimmer, you’re going to have a tough time swimming.”

State law in Tennessee requires children under 12 years of age to wear a life jacket if they are on the open deck and on open water. Life jackets can be removed if they are below the deck or if the boat is anchored, moored, or beached.

According to the TWRA, the three summer holiday weekends tend to be the deadliest for boating accidents, with July 4th having the most deadly accidents or accidents with serious injuries. Labor Day tends to have the least of the three weekends.

With a forecast predicting rain in Northeast Tennessee, Cameron predicts there could be fewer people on the water or at least fewer people at the same time, which reduces the risk of accidents.

Cameron also said for those planning to stay out on the water at night for fireworks be sure the lights onboard are functional and have spare bulbs and fuses to avoid getting stuck in the dark.

If anyone experiences an emergency on the water they are urged to call 911. For those who would like to report unsafe or reckless situations, they can call the East Tennessee Poaching Hotline at 1 (800) 831-1174. Cameron said that line connects callers with a dispatcher so they can report any violence or boating violation and dispatch an officer to the area.