TWRA to release 50K largemouth bass into Boone Lake

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency plans to release 50,000 largemouth bass into Boone Lake.

The agency says it will release the fish on Thursday in an attempt to enhance the fishery as the lake returns to normal summer pool.

The release will involve “F1” fish, a first-generation cross between a Northern Largemouth and Florida Largemouth.

“One of the main benefits of the F1 fish involves crossing the much bigger Florida strain bass that are harder to catch with the aggressive Northern strain that are generally easier to catch,” TWRA Region 4 Fisheries Program Coordinator Bart Carter said in a release. “In the past, we stocked pure, Florida Largemouth Bass into reservoirs, but it takes years for these fish to mature and naturally cross with the Northern strain. Stocking the F1 cross will jump-start the process of producing a bigger, more aggressive fish sooner.”

Wildlife agents will release about half the fish into the South Fork Holston River arm of the reservoir at the Airport Boat Ramp. The rest will be released into the Watauga River arm at Sonny’s Marina.