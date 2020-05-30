TWRA stocking catfish at area ponds ahead of Free Fishing Day in Tennessee

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. —TWRA is stocking catfish at several locations across east Tennessee ahead of Free Fishing Day, which falls on Saturday, June 6 this year. Although traditional TWRA sponsored fishing events are cancelled due to Covid-19, many locations will receive fish to promote quality fishing.

Saturday, June 6, is Free Fishing Day in Tennessee and anyone (resident or nonresident) may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters. Even better, youth anglers ages 15 years old or younger, may fish free the entire week beginning on June 6, and running through the following Friday, June 12.

This day and week are annual events in Tennessee and are great opportunities to introduce children to the joys and excitement of a day on the water catching fish. Not only is fishing a great family activity, it helps make us more aware of our natural environment.

Locations in Region 4 to be stocked with catfish next week include:

Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City, Johnson County

Carter County Workforce Development Pond in Elizabethton, Carter County

Pat Brown’s Goose Pond in Erwin, Unicoi County

Allen Branch Pond (Cherokee National Forest) near Newport, Cocke County

Concord Park in Knoxville, Knox County

Fountain City Lake in Knoxville, Knox County

Indian Mountain State Park in Jellico, Campbell County

Additionally, catfish were stocked in Alcoa Duck Pond in Blount County last week.