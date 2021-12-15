TWRA releases thousands of Cutthroat Trout into Holston River

Photo: 2,550 Cutthroat Trout were released into the upper portion of Fort Patrick Henry Reservoir on the Holston River below Boone Dam on Wednesday. (Courtesy: TWRA)

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee anglers will have a new challenge in several waterways after the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency stocked rivers with thousands of Cutthroat Trout.

A release from TWRA states that 2,550 of the trout were released Wednesday “into the upper portion of Fort Patrick Henry Reservoir on the Holston River below Boone Dam.”

Earlier in December the TWRA also stocked the Hiwassee River with 3,000 Cutthroat Trout. Wildlife officials also plan to release more of the fish into the Elk River soon.

“These cutthroats are of the Snake River fine-spotted Cutthroat Trout strain and were provided through a partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the release states. “The fish were hatched and raised at the Dale Hollow National Fish Hatchery and were recently transferred to the TWRA Flintville Hatchery.”

The TWRA reports the fish were released into the Holston River by “wildlife technicians and fisheries biologists.”

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service website states that Cutthroat Trout, noted for the two red “slashes” on their lower jaws, are native to western North America but have become a popular sport fish in areas of the Southeast United States.

The TWRA provided the following regulations for the trout in the release:

Cutthroat Trout regulations at Boone and Tims Ford fall under statewide regulations of 7 trout daily creel limit in combination with other trout species and with no minimum length limit. Currently, the cutthroats on the Hiwassee River from the Apalachia Powerhouse downstream to the L&N Railroad Bridge fall under the delayed harvest regulation and must be released. However, from March 1st through September 30th, there will be a daily creel limit of 7 trout in combination with other trout species and no minimum length limit. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

