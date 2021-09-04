TWRA patrolling local lakes this Labor Day weekend

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Labor Day weekend can be a very busy time on the lake and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reminds you to practice boating safety while on the waters.

The TWRA will be out in numbers on Labor Day weekend patrolling and keeping boaters safe.

A release from the TWRA reminds lake goers that children under 12 years of age are required to wear a life jacket. Life jacket tickets for children are one of the most common forms of tickets issued.

In addition to life jackets for children, there must be a life jacket on board for every person on the boat.

Life jackets are also required on paddle crafts for children 12 or younger.

TWRA Boating Education coordinator Betsy Woods said, “Kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards are great ways to enjoy the water, but because they are so low profile, it’s easy to take a tumble into the water.”

After the Labor Day weekend, Boone Lake water levels will begin dropping from their summer levels. It is expected that the levels will drop about three to four feet per month.