TWRA offering fishing trip with angler Bill Dance as one prize in Conservation Raffle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is going to send one lucky raffle winner on a fishing trip with famous angler Bill Dance.

According to the TWRA, one of the package prizes in the 2020 Tennessee Conservation Raffle will win a 1-day, 6-hour trip with Bill Dance, host of Bill Dance Outdoors.

Depending on Mr. Dance’s schedule and the time of year, the nature of the trip could vary. TWRA says it could be spent on the Mississippi River catfishing, jigging for crappie or boating on a West Tennessee lake in search of largemouth bass.

The winner will also get an Ascent 12T Sit-on Top Kayak and a $1,000 gift card to Bass Pro Shops.

All of the funds from the raffle go to support the restoration of wildlife habitats in Tennessee.

Some of the other prize packages include:

An elk hunting package

Deer hunting package including a deer hunt on Presidents Island with crossbow and gear

Off-road package with a 2020 Honda Pioneer UTV

Turkey hunting package including gun and participation in the Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hun

Waterfowl hunting package

Camping package

You can find in-depth descriptions of each prize package by clicking here.

Single raffle tickets are $20, three tickets are $50 and ten can be purchased for $100.

Tickets are on sale until August 16, and there is no limit to how many you can buy.

To purchase tickets or see more details, click here.

The winners will be drawn live at the August meeting in Kingsport, and the first person drawn will get to pick their prize package of choice. As the names are drawn, winners will choose their packages.