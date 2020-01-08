TWRA mourns loss of longtime hunter education instructors from our region

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – In December, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said its final goodbye to two Hunter Education instructors from our region.

On Dec. 29, James “Jim” Humphrey, 86, of Bristol, Tenn. died at the Christian Care Center of Bristol. According to a TWRA press release, he was a retired Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army and Company Commander of the Tennessee National Guard with 32 years of service.

James “Jim” Humphrey / Courtesy of TWRA

The release said Humphrey had been a volunteer in the Hunter Education Program with TWRA since April 4, 1995, and was known in Sullivan County as the “Chief Instructor.”

“For over 20 years, he was always willing to help wherever needed and would deliver materials for other instructors around his county and all over East Tennessee,” the release said of Humphrey.

Humphrey recruited potential instructors and helped certify new instructors at the annual Regional instructor workshop, the release said.

He was successful in getting several rifles donated from the Henry Rifle Co. and securing new clay target throwers for the regional program.

TWRA also said its final goodbye to Billy Ray Long, 79, of Knoxville, who died on Dec. 14, 2019.

Billy Ray Long / Courtesy of TWRA

Long was a pioneer instructor and certified as part of the original Tennessee Hunter and Firearms Safety Program developed under the Tennessee Game and Fish Commission.

In his 47-years as a volunteer Hunter Education instructor, the release said that Long educated and certified thousands of hunters through the TWRA Hunter Education program. The release continued saying that he especially enjoyed training youth hunters, as well as teaching the TWRA Boating Education course to young boaters.

According to the release, Long also participated in several of TWRA’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman events and led OHV tours of North Cumberland WMA as a member of the Ride Royal Blue Rangers.

“As the Hunter Education Coordinator in the early days of the program, I felt it was imperative that strong volunteer leaders help develop and implement the program. Billy and Jim were two outstanding examples of selfless, dedicated outdoorsmen whose sole interest was helping others safely enjoy the hunting and shooting heritage that was ingrained in Tennessee history,” TWRA Executive Director Ed Carter, who was the statewide Hunter Education Coordinator in the early 1970s when the program was implemented, said in the release. “Billy was also a volunteer in the boating education program and was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. His infectious smile and outgoing personality endeared him to all he met. It is only right that both Jim and Billy be recognized for their selfless and continual effort that impacted the lives of thousands.”

TWRA Regional Hunter Education Instructor Tommy Whitehead said, “Jim and Billy received multiple honors for Regional and Statewide Volunteer Instructor of the Year. Billy was inducted into the TWRA Hunter Education Instructor Hall of Fame in August 2013. Both men will be missed in our Hunter Education program throughout the state for many reasons, but mostly because they are among a group of dedicated instructors within our Hunter Ed family. Both were instrumental in the success of the “online” program and were assisting with classroom and field day certifications every other month at Knoxville’s John Sevier Hunter Education Center.”

The release said Long was laid to rest in Douglas Cemetery in Jellico on Dec. 19, 2019. Humphrey was laid to rest in Mountain View Cemetery on Jan. 2.