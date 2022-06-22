CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating a man’s death Wednesday evening at a Hawkins County boat ramp.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a man was found dead next to a single-passenger boat next to the Christians Bend Boat Ramp.

An official with the TWRA says the man was found lying face down in the water about 200 yards upstream from the boat from which officials believe he fell.

While the identity of the boater has not been released, officials say he was 51 years old and from Kingsport.

A TWRA agent at the scene said the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, and officials say the body is being sent for autopsy.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.