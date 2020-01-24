TWRA issues warning about scam website for fishing licenses

(WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are warning people about a new ‘bogus’ website for fishing licenses.

TWRA officials said in a release Thursday that the scam website, ” appears as an advertisement during a Google Search for “Tennessee Fishing License.” The site then allows you to enter your personal information, such as name, date of birth, social security number, driver’s license number, phone number, email address and residential address.”

The release added that the website gathers all of that information but never asks for payment for the license.

TWRA officials said it appears the website was created outside of the United States and they are working to get that site shut down.

The only legitimate place to purchase a hunting and fishing license in Tennessee is on THIS website.