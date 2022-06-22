MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a report of a missing person on Cherokee Lake in Hawkins County.

TWRA spokesperson Matthew Cameron said the agency had received a report of a person who was floating on a raft at the Quarryville access boat ramp in Mooresburg.

(Photo: Hawkins County Rescue Squad)

According to TWRA, that person is no longer with the raft.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad said it is searching along with TWRA, using sonar in an attempt to locate the missing man.

The name of the missing person has not been released.