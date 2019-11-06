TWRA investigating fish kill on Watauga River

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wildlife officials are investigating a fish kill on the Watauga River.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says biologists are investigating near Brush Creek, which is near the Watauga Community.

According to TWRA, the incident involves chlorine from a nearby wastewater treatment plant.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is also investigating.

No other information has been released.

