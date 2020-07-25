TWRA investigating fatal boating accident on Watauga Lake

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are investigating a boating accident after a man died on Watauga Lake Friday night.

TWRA reports that just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, a middle-aged man entered the water from a boat and began to struggle. A bystander on a nearby houseboat is said to have witnessed the incident and entered the water pulling the man onboard. CPR was administered but was unsuccessful.

The victim was taken to Fish Springs Marina where they were met by the Carter County Rescue Squad who transported the victim’s body to Quillen College of Medicine for positive identification and an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation by TWRA.