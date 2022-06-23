SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) on Thursday identified a Kingsport man who died in a boating incident on the Holston River Wednesday.

A release stated that Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 51, was found dead face-down in the Holston River following the boating accident. He was reportedly not wearing a lifejacket.

Investigators revealed they found an unoccupied aluminum boat nearby with personal belongings in it near the Christian’s Bend boat ramp. It did not appear to have been involved in a collision.

Jenkins’ body will undergo an autopsy at the Quillen College of Medicine.