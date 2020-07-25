TWRA identifies victim from fatal boating accident in Carter County

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has released the indenty of the victim from yesterday’s fatal boating accident on Watauga Lake.

The following announcement was provided by TWRA:

“Officers say that Eric Jordan, 52, of North Carolina, died in the incident that occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Big Island, which is between Watauga Point and Fish Springs Marina. Officers say that Mr. Jordan was a passenger onboard a deck boat that was traveling on the lake when a dog jumped into the water. The boat’s operator slowed the boat down, however, Jordan voluntarily jumped into the water while the boat was still moving to try and rescue the dog. Mr. Jordan began to struggle but a witness on a nearby houseboat entered the water and pulled him onboard. CPR was administered onboard the boat but was unsuccessful. Jordan was taken to Fish Springs Marina where Carter Co. Rescue Squad received him and transported him to Quillen College of Medicine for positive identification and an autopsy.“

PREVIOUS STORY: TWRA investigating fatal boating accident on Watauga Lake

We’ll continue to monitor developments both on-air and on WJHL.com