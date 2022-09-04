JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says the holiday weekend has been fairly quiet in the northeast region.

According to the TWRA, only minor citations have been issued so far this Labor Day weekend.

The agency says higher gas prices and inflation haven’t seemed to deter people off the lake this summer, especially on Boone as the water is back up.

“There’s been a lot more traffic, people are excited about Boone being back and have left other lakes that they normally had operated on the past few years and come back to Boone due to its close proximity to their houses or where they are at,” said TWRA Officer, John Ripley.

Labor Day weekend might be the unofficial end to summer and lake season, but people will still be on the water for fishing this fall.

Officer Ripley is encouraging boaters to continue to stay aware this fall as the lakes down– debris and other objects could pop up more.