TWRA encourages hunters to dispose animal remains legally following viral “mother bear and cub” post

(WJHL) — A post from Help Asheville Bears (HAB) on Friday claimed that a mother black bear and her cub were executed in Tennessee “with paws and heads amputated.”

The post above included pictures of animal remains.

WJHL News Channel 11 reached out to TWRA official Matthew Cameron, who said the following:

I was able to talk to a wildlife officer in that area who says that there are remains of two separate black bears, one a full-grown adult and the other a yearling, not a cub. There’s no way of knowing if the two bears were related, but to call them a sow and her cub that were executed is going beyond the facts of the situation. What it appears to be is a dumpsite from hunters who could have harvested the bears legally and dumped the remains illegally. The bear hunting season was open in that area, but we have no evidence to indicate whether they were taken legally or illegally. It is very similar to a deer hunter who harvests a deer legally but has nowhere to dump the remains and chooses to dispose of them without permission. Matthew Cameron, TWRA

Cameron went on to say that the TWRA encourages hunters to dispose of animal remains legally by using a landfill, garbage convenience center, or permission from a landowner.