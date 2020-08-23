TWRA congratulates local teens who reel in 1st place in the Bass Pro Shops High School Championship

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency congratulated two local teenagers who reeled in the win of the Bass Pro Shops High School Tournament Series Junior Classic Championship on Douglass lake on Saturday.

Gage Adkins and Manning Brooks won with a 3-fish limit of 8.24 lb., snagging the title of the 2019-2020 Junior Team of the Year, according to the Facebook post.

The 8th-graders were also recognized by their school.

From all of us at News Channel 11, congratulations, Gage and Manning!