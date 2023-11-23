WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two Southwest Virginia students traveled from Washington County all the way to Washington D.C. The stop in the nation’s capital was nothing short of special as the two, McKenzie Wise and Clint Wilson, attended the President’s annual ‘Turkey Pardon’.

Wise is a student at Patrick Henry High School, while Wilson attends John Battle​ High School.

Although the two are enrolled at different schools, they have one major thing in common: their position as state officers for 4-H.

Wise is the state reporter and Wilson serves as the state secretary. They were the only two invited to the White House from Washington County, Virginia.

At the White House, the two were able to meet President Joe Biden. They were also treated to a historical tour of the East Room.

Wise and Wilson told News Channel 11 it was an amazing experience to visit the White House.

Wise specifically pointed out her love of the inclusion of 4-H chapters from around the nation in this historic tradition.