Two vehicles flipped, 7 injured in Wytheville crash

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – Rural Retreat first responders were called out to a two vehicle crash on Monday, finding seven total patients for first aid.

According to a Facebook post by the Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department, the crash occurred on Interstate 81 around mile marker 66.

Responders first to the scene found two vehicles flipped over off of the road, with “seven patients with one entrapment.”

The post states that Rural Retreat EMS began triage and treatment while Rural Retreat firefighters began freeing the victim still trapped in the car.

The department also thanked Wytheville Fire/EMS for their assistance in the treatment and transportation of patients.