Two-vehicle fatal crash reported in Washington County, VA

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police continue to investigate a two-vehicle fatal crash on Osceola Road Sunday afternoon.

Reports indicate a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup pulling a cattle trailer and a motorcyclist were involved in the crash.

As the truck crossed the eastbound lanes of Route 58 on Osceola Road, a 2019 Harley Davidson struck it.

The motorcyclist was reported to have died on-scene; their identity has not been released.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured in the crash.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash remains under investigation with the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team.