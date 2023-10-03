KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Valvoline plans to open two new service centers in Kingsport.

The company signed leases for locations at 1789 N. Eastman Road (site of the former Tamiko restaurant) and at the corner of Stone Drive and Gibson Mill Road, according to William Roller with Taylor Properties.

Demolition of the former Tamiko restaurant is already underway.

A Valovline representative said the company hopes to open both locations in September 2024, though the opening dates may change due to permit schedules and the weather.

In addition to oil changes, Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations offer services like fluid replacement, tire rotation and safety parts replacement. People can stay in their vehicles for most services.

There are Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations in Johnson City and Greeneville and more than 1,600 company-owned and franchise-operated locations across the country.