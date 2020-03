ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Tri-Cities boys took to their driveway Sunday to thank service workers for their hard work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tri-Cities boys Eli and Easton had a clear message to all those working during the pandemic: a very colorful “thank you.” Photo courtesy to Jamie and Josh Baggett

They chalked up healthcare, safety, security, and food availability to the workers who aren’t able to remain home-bound during the pandemic.

Tri-Cities boys Eli and Easton had a clear message to all those working during the pandemic: a very colorful “thank you.” Photo courtesy to Jamie and Josh Baggett

Tri-Cities boys Eli and Easton had a clear message to all those working during the pandemic: a very colorful “thank you.” Photo courtesy to Jamie and Josh Baggett

Have you seen or experienced a good deed during the pandemic? Send pictures via email to news@wjhl.com or pix@wjhl.com.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.