Two trapped inside vehicle after crash in Mooresburg, Rope Rescue Team requested

MOORESEBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash in Mooresburg has left two people trapped inside of a vehicle after it rolled down “mountain-type terrain,” according to Hawking County Rescue Squad.

According to a social media post from the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, the crash occurred in the area of 211 Rough House Hollow Road.

In addition to requesting assistance from the Multi-Jurisdictional Rope Rescue Team at the scene, the post says that two air medical helicopters have also been requested.

Citizens are asked to stay away from the area to allow emergency crews easy access to the scene.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will have more updates as they arrive.