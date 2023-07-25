WISE and MARION, Va. (WJHL) — A telemedicine project in Wise County and a mental health/substance abuse recovery center in Smyth County each are receiving $5 million federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program.

USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small visited Charlottesville, Va. Tuesday morning to announce the Emergency Rural Health Care grants, which are part of an overall $129 million funding round.

“Virginians should be able to get quality healthcare no matter where they live, but people across rural America face unique challenges to get the services they deserve,” Deputy Secretary Torres Small said.

The Wise County project is led by the University of Virginia’s Consortium to Advance Healthcare in Appalachia, a non-profit. The consortium will develop a “blueprint” to address COVID-19 chronic illness (long COVID) and to support long-term sustainability of rural health care with a focus on telemedicine to improve outcomes.

The $6.8 million project includes a $5.1 million USDA grant, more than $1.2 million from UVA, $262,500 from Ballad Health and $225,000 from the Southwest Virginia Health Authority.

The projects are in 9th District U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s district and a statement about the telehealth project from his office referenced that he has “worked for years to expand telemedicine in Southwest Virginia.”

Griffith applauded the grant, saying it allows the consortium “to help even more individuals in Virginia’s most rural areas get the health care they need.”

The Smyth County project will see $5 million go to the Mount Rogers Community Services Board (MRCSB) based in Marion. Another $6.4 million is coming from a capital improvement loan, capital campaign and program income in the $11.4 million project.

It will allow for a doubling in capacity of the Rhea B. Lawrence Recovery Center, which currently has eight residential beds. The center treats people with mental health issues and substance abuse disorders.

“That program’s been successful and it’s often running at capacity, so being able to double those beds is something we’re excited about,” MRCSB Communications and Marketing Director Logan Nester told News Channel 11.

The money will also fund establishment of a peer support center. The walk-in site will allow people who are interested in pursuing substance use disorder recovery to be around peers who are in recovery. It also will include a food bank, showers and an exercise room.

“It’s a great place for folks to get some basic needs met, meet with some other folks in recovery and start their road,” Nester said.

The grant also funds relocation of the crisis care center to the same campus as the recovery center, putting the whole “continuum of care” on one campus.

This will enable centralized treatments and a full array of referral-based outpatient services for people across a five-county area along with the City of Galax.